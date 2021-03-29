MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MOR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

