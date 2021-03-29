MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
MOR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
