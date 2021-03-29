Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells £6,600,000 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25).

LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,864. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 451.48 ($5.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 836.42. The company has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a P/E ratio of 42.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

