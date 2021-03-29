Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

