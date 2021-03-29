Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI remained flat at $$23.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

