Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Andrew R. Williams Purchases 240 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Andrew R. Williams bought 240 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £110.13 ($143.89) per share, with a total value of £26,431.20 ($34,532.53).
Shares of LON:MTVW traded up GBX 402 ($5.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £113.02 ($147.66). The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 9,187.50 ($120.04) and a one year high of £126.50 ($165.27). The company has a current ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is £111.84. The firm has a market cap of £440.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
