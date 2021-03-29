Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Andrew R. Williams Purchases 240 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Andrew R. Williams bought 240 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £110.13 ($143.89) per share, with a total value of £26,431.20 ($34,532.53).

Shares of LON:MTVW traded up GBX 402 ($5.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £113.02 ($147.66). The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 9,187.50 ($120.04) and a one year high of £126.50 ($165.27). The company has a current ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is £111.84. The firm has a market cap of £440.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.