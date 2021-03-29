MovieBloc Hits Market Capitalization of $187.03 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $187.03 million and approximately $80.34 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,057,247,435 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

