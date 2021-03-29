Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of MPLX opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

