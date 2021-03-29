MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.26

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 8062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

