Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.24 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

