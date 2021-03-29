MVL (MVL) Market Cap Tops $558.71 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. MVL has a total market cap of $558.71 million and approximately $145.57 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,821,791,616 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

