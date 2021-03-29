MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Up 19.9% This Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $273.80 million and approximately $71.28 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.74 or 0.00027366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars.

