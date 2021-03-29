Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

