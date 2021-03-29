Mysterium (MYST) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $26,374.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

