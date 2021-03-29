MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $27.96. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 760 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

