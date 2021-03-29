MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $4.76 million and $16,419.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

