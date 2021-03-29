Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

