Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and $12,964.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00078829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00029392 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

