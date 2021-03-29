Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 1,608,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Namaste Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 348,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,941. Namaste Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of medical cannabis, cannabis products, and accessories worldwide. It operates CannMart.com, a cannabis store that provides medical customers with various hand-picked products from licensed cultivators; NamasteMD, a telemedicine application that connects medical clients with health care practitioners to issue and renew medical cannabis authorizations online; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience.

