Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 1,608,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Namaste Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 348,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,941. Namaste Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Namaste Technologies Company Profile
