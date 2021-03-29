Name Changing Token Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $272,334.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00611605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,156,412 coins and its circulating supply is 39,126,792 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

