Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.80 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $4.80 or 0.00008322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $639.97 million and $39.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.23 or 0.03131264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00336919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.66 or 0.00898652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00359034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00260440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

