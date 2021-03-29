NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Cap Tops $9.17 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $21,830.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

