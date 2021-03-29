Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,967.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $205,151.59 and approximately $6,967.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,999,606 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

