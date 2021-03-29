National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558,288 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of National CineMedia worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National CineMedia by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

