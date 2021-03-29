National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Lessened by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up 3.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.57% of National Fuel Gas worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

