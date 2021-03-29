NativeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $327.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00006202 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $87.93 million and $327.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00247060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.99 or 0.03817389 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,679,289 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

