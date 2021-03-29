NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,604,052 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

