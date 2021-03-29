Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.85 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014811 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,324,882 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

