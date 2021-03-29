Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter Buys 21,500 Shares

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAVB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,176. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

