Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Navistar International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,297. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

