Neblio Price Tops $2.72 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,674,347 coins and its circulating supply is 17,279,839 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.