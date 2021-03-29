Nebulas Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,988,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,462,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

