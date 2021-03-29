Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Nelnet worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI opened at $74.47 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

