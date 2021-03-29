Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Neon Bloom stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

