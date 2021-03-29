Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.21 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $689.51 million and $45.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,451,824,213 coins and its circulating supply is 24,451,649,923 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

