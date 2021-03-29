Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $149,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.11. The company had a trading volume of 130,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,602. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

