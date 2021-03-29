Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.92. Netlist shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 584,181 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

