Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009074 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

