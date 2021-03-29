NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NewMarket by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $387.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

