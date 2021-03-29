Newscrypto Reaches Market Cap of $108.44 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $108.44 million and $2.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,456 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.