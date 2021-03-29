Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $29,455.85 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

