Nexo Price Up 1.2% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004558 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $12.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

