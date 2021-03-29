NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Million

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.13 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $29.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.87 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,372. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.