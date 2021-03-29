NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.66 or 0.00898652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00359034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001434 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.