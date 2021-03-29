NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 494,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

