NextGen Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 5th (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17. NextGen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

