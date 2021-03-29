Nexus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $830,158.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and approximately $830,158.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,128,615 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

