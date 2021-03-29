NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 389,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.00. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$12.92 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.