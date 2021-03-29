NFT Index Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $661.13 or 0.01150055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $36,351.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029670 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

