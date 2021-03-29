NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,899.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $1.03 million and $16,899.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,068.06 or 0.03562111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00219656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.00956633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 499 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

