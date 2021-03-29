NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Update

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NGKSY stock remained flat at $$8.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. NGK Spark Plug has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About NGK Spark Plug

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

